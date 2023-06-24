Anderson (shoulder) went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Anderson was out of action for a week with a sore shoulder, but he was able to return and play a full game at second base. While the soreness isn't fully gone, it appears he may be able to tough it out now. He's struggled of late, going just 2-for-26 (.077) over his last eight contests. It's unclear if Anderson will log enough time at second base to earn eligibility there in fantasy before returning to his usual position at shortstop.