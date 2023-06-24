Anderson is starting at second base and hitting second Saturday against the Red Sox.
Anderson was absent from the lineup for five days while battling a shoulder injury. He returned Friday and played second base, and he'll do so again Saturday. Elvis Andrus will bat ninth and play Anderson's typical role at shortstop.
