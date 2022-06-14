Anderson (groin), who begins his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Charlotte, should rejoin the White Sox at some point during the upcoming homestand, which begins June 20, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 28-year-old will serve as the designated hitter during his first rehab game Tuesday before moving out to shortstop Wednesday. Manager Tony La Russa said he hoped Anderson would be sidelined only three weeks after going down with a strained groin at the end of April, and a return next week would be in line with that initial timeline. Danny Mendick has started the past 10 games at shortstop and should continue to see the bulk of the playing time there until Anderson rejoins the active roster.