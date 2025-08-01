Elko (knee) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday and has gone 3-for-8 with two home runs, one walk, four RBI and three runs through his first two games.

The White Sox placed Elko on the 10-day injured list July 11 due to a right knee sprain, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return now that he's resumed playing in rehab games just under three weeks later. Aside from moving a short-side platoon outfielder (Austin Slater), the White Sox didn't deal away any position players ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, so Elko may not be in store for an everyday role at first base or designated hitter once he's activated.