Pham went 1-for-5 with a stolen base Sunday against the Marlins.
Pham struck out three times, though he managed to extend his hitting streak to five games as well. In that span, he's gone 7-for-23 with two runs scored. Pham also stole his fifth base of the season, his third attempt in his last 16 games.
