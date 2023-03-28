Moncada's (back) status for Opening Day will be determined after he goes through a workout with the White Sox on Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada exited Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to lower back stiffness. He's been steadily improving since then and the feeling is that he should be ready for Opening Day, but he'll need to pass a final test Wednesday. If Moncada isn't ready, Jake Burger and/or Hanser Alberto could get a look at third base.