Gomez is scheduled to start Monday's game in Atlanta.

The 25-year-old right-hander will draw a second straight turn through the White Sox rotation after he delivered an excellent performance in his first MLB start this past Tuesday against the Tigers. Gomez collected the win in an 89-pitch outing, striking out seven batters and inducing 16 swinging strikes while permitting one run and allowing four runners to reach base over five innings. Gomez's limited track record in the big leagues makes him a risky fantasy option ahead of what shapes up as a two-start week, but he had found some success at the Triple-A level prior to his call-up last week. Gomez had posted a 2.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 64:21 K:BB in 46.2 innings with the White Sox's top affiliate in Charlotte.