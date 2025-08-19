Gomez (3-1) notched the win Monday against Atlanta, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk in five-plus innings. He struck out three.

Gomez was well on his way to his second straight start of at least five innings while yielding only one run, but he was unable to record an out before conceding two more earned runs in the sixth inning. With Chicago optioning Sean Burke to the minor leagues Monday, Gomez should be able to maintain a spot in the rotation going forward. That said, Gomez has a weak 5.53 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB across 27.2 frames in 2025, so he likely won't categorize as an appealing streaming option versus the division-rival Twins this weekend.