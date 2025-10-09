Judge on Wednesday didn't dismiss the possibility of undergoing surgery to repair the flexor strain in his right elbow, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Following the Yankees' elimination from the postseason, Judge said of his elbow that "we'll definitely do some work on it and get it right." When asked whether that could mean surgery, he replied, "I'm not a doctor. I don't know." Judge was diagnosed with a flexor strain in late July, spent 10 days on the injured list and was limited to designated hitter for a month upon his return. He played right field regularly over the final few weeks of the regular season and in the playoffs, but his throwing was noticeably compromised. A decision on how best to treat Judge's elbow injury should be made soon.