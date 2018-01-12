Yankees' Adam Warren: Avoids arbitration
Warren agreed to a one-year, $3.315 million deal with the Yankees on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
This was his last year as an arbitration-eligible player, as Warren is set to hit the open market following the 2018 season. He was a vital cog in the Yankees' bullpen during the 2017 campaign, posting a 2.35 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 54 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. The 30-year-old should provide a decent amount of holds and strikeouts in a middle-relief role for this upcoming season.
More News
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Pitches scoreless inning in finale•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Activated from DL•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: To be reinstated from DL on Friday•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Tosses simulated game•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Tosses bullpen, nearing activation•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: To throw bullpen Wednesday•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...