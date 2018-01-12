Warren agreed to a one-year, $3.315 million deal with the Yankees on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.

This was his last year as an arbitration-eligible player, as Warren is set to hit the open market following the 2018 season. He was a vital cog in the Yankees' bullpen during the 2017 campaign, posting a 2.35 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 54 strikeouts in 57.1 innings. The 30-year-old should provide a decent amount of holds and strikeouts in a middle-relief role for this upcoming season.