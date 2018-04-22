Yankees' Adam Warren: Will miss more than minimum time
Warren (back) will spend more than the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Warren was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday with a right back strain and is expected to be shut down for at least those 10 days. It's still considered to be a mild strain, but the Yankees are expressing caution in the season's early going. The 30-year-old's status should be updated as the start of May approaches.
