Warren (back) will spend more than the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Warren was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday with a right back strain and is expected to be shut down for at least those 10 days. It's still considered to be a mild strain, but the Yankees are expressing caution in the season's early going. The 30-year-old's status should be updated as the start of May approaches.