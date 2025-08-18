The Yankees are expected to activate Rosario (collarbone) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

New York cleared a space on the 26-man roster by optioning J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, and the expectation is that Rosario's activation will be the corresponding transaction. If that happens, Rosario will have spent the minimum amount of time on the IL -- he was shelved retroactive to Aug. 9 with a left collarbone SC joint sprain. Rosario isn't an everyday player with the Yankees, but he gives the team valuable versatility with his ability to play multiple positions in both the infield and outfield.