Rosario will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he'll remain in the lineup for a sixth straight game while Ryan McMahon takes a seat, Rosario has largely been the beneficiary of the Yankees facing five left-handed starters during that stretch. The 30-year-old has been productive in his part-time role this season, slashing .250/.302/.500 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs over 53 plate appearances.