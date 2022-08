Banda signed a major-league contract with the Yankees on Sunday and was added to the 26-man roster.

The left-hander joined the Mariners on a minor-league deal in early August, but he recently elected free agency and has now landed a deal with the Yankees. Banda has appeared in 30 games between Pittsburgh and Toronto this year and has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 26 innings.