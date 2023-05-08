Rizzo went 1-for-3 with three walks and a solo home run in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Tampa Bay in extras.

Rizzo's sixth home run of the year opened the scoring in the third, marking his first long ball since April 23. He has hit safely in four straight games and earned his first three-walk outing of the season Sunday. Rizzo is off to a great start in his second full season with New York and isn't facing any competition for playing time, though the 33-year-old may still take an occasional day off to stay fresh.