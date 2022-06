Rizzo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Rizzo exited late in Monday's win over Oakland after he was hit in the right elbow by a pitch, but he was able to start at first base in Tuesday's 2-1 victory, finishing 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. The Yankees haven't indicated that Rizzo's elbow is still bothering, so his absence Wednesday looks to be the result of the two teams playing a day game after a night game. DJ LeMahieu will cover first base in Rizzo's stead.