Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Angels.
Rizzo took Jose Suarez deep for a solo shot in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a short-lived lead. The long ball was his fourth in August, though half of those came on the first two days of the month. Rizzo is one round tripper away from notching his first 30-homer season since 2017.
