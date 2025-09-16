Volpe (shoulder) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Tuesday against the Twins.

Manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Volpe was fully cleared despite being out of the lineup, and the shortstop will return to the starting nine Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 9. The 24-year-old has been dealing with a partially torn left labrum since May, but he received a cortisone injection last week and has improved enough to re-enter the lineup. The 2025 campaign has mostly been a struggle for Volpe, who has a .661 OPS while taking a step back defensively with minus-9 OAA and plus-1 DRS, which are significant drops plus-14 OAA and plus-6 DRS he posted during the 2024 regular season. Volpe and Jose Caballero are likely to split reps at shortstop to close out the season.