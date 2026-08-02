Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Back on bench Sunday

Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Volpe started at shortstop in each of the Yankees' previous three contests, but he went hitless in each game to bring his batting line down to .240/.325/.322 over 194 plate appearances on the season. While the Yankees should be able to clear a regular spot in the lineup for Volpe against left-handed pitching, his playing time versus righties will likely remain more sporadic until he produces well enough at the plate to earn himself more opportunities.