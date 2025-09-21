Volpe is not in the starting lineup against the Orioles on Sunday.

Volpe has been dealing with a shoulder issue for much of the season and has missed a few games in September as a result, but he entered Sunday having started four of New York's past five games at shortstop. With that said, there's no indication that Sunday's day off is anything more than a maintenance day. Jose Caballero is starting at shortstop for the series finale.