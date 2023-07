Volpe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 6-3 win over Baltimore on Monday.

The Yankees trailed 3-0 when Volpe kicked off a comeback with a solo shot in the fifth inning. The rookie shortstop also notched an infield single in the seventh to give him six multi-hit performances over his past seven games. Volpe has put together an eight-game hitting streak overall and is batting .500 (15-for-30) over that span.