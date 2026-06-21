Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Continues strong stretch on offense

Volpe went 1-for-3 with with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Reds.

Volpe was one of only three Yankees to reach base multiple times in the defeat. The young shortstop extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is slashing .478/.571/.652 with five RBI, six runs, a steal and a 5:3 BB:K. Volpe has played only 27 games so far this season, but his 14.9 percent walk rate and 19.8 percent strikeout rate are significant improvements over the 7.4 percent and 25.2 percent marks, respectively, that he logged across 596 regular-season pate appearances last year.