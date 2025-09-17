default-cbs-image
Volpe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Volpe was held out of the lineup for six straight games after receiving a cortisone injection to treat a partial labrum tear in his left shoulder, but the 24-year-old made his return to action Tuesday. He delivered an encouraging effort in his first game in a week, having a clean day in the field while going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs in the Yankees' 10-9 win. Despite Volpe's strong game, manager Aaron Boone is likely to take a day-by-day approach at the shortstop position, so Volpe could become part of a timeshare with Jose Caballero while the season winds down. Caballero will get the nod at shortstop in Wednesday's series finale.

