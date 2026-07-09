Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Losing out on playing time

Volpe is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Volpe has mostly been handling a near-everyday role since being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 12, but his playing time has tailed off lately while he's fallen into a 5-for-35 skid at the plate over his last 12 games. The Yankees will keep Volpe on the bench for the third time in four contests, with two of those absences coming against righties and one coming against a lefty. Even though New York still has a couple openings in the lineup while Aaron Judge (rib) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) are stuck on the injured list, Jose Caballero, Jasson Dominguez and Max Schuemann all appear to be getting prioritized ahead of Volpe.