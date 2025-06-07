Volpe (elbow) is not in the Yankees' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Volpe was hit by a pitch to his left elbow in the second inning of Friday's win over Boston. The good news is that X-rays and CT scans came back negative, and while he'll be out of the lineup Saturday, the hope is that he'll be able to return for Sunday's series finale, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Oswald Peraza will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Volpe's absence.