Volpe is expected to remain out of the starting lineup Monday against the Nationals, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Volpe was absent from the starting lineup in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Sox, though he entered the contest in top of the eighth inning as a defensive substitution at shortstop. The 24-year-old didn't see an at-bat in the contest, and he remains in the midst of a cold spell at the plate, batting .121 with five extra-base hits over his last 19 contests. Volpe indicated following Sunday's victory that he has been told he will not start again in Monday's series opener versus Washington, but he will return to the lineup Tuesday.