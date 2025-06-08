default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Volpe (elbow) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Sunday against the Red Sox.

The 24-year-old was out of Saturday's lineup after sustaining an elbow bruise on a hit-by-pitch Friday, but he'll return to action for Sunday's series finale versus Boston. Volpe has clubbed two homers in his past four games and has gone 3-for-11 with four RBI during that span.

More News