Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Returning for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Volpe (elbow) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Sunday against the Red Sox.
The 24-year-old was out of Saturday's lineup after sustaining an elbow bruise on a hit-by-pitch Friday, but he'll return to action for Sunday's series finale versus Boston. Volpe has clubbed two homers in his past four games and has gone 3-for-11 with four RBI during that span.
