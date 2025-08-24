Manager Aaron Boone said Volpe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox since the shortstop has recently been "scuffling" offensively, and the skipper also responded, "we'll see," when asked if Volpe will be back in the lineup Monday versus the Nationals, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Since his four-hit game Aug. 1 in Miami, Volpe is batting .121 with a 26.8 percent strikeout rate in 19 games and has just one hit in his past 28 at-bats. Sunday marks Volpe's fifth absence from the lineup this season, but he could be headed to the bench more often down the stretch if the struggles persist. Jose Caballero has a 1.033 OPS in 31 plate appearances since being acquired by the Yankees and will start at shortstop Sunday.