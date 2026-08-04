Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Will get second base reps in minors

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Volpe will play second base in addition to shortstop at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Volpe was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday's loss to the Cardinals. The 25-year-old has not seen any action at a position other than shortstop since he played three games at third base and two at second base in A-ball in 2021, but Volpe increasing his versatility could be his best chance to contribute in the majors later this season.