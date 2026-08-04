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Yankees' Anthony Volpe: Will get second base reps in minors

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast by Jomboy Media that Volpe will play second base in addition to shortstop at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Volpe was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday's loss to the Cardinals. The 25-year-old has not seen any action at a position other than shortstop since he played three games at third base and two at second base in A-ball in 2021, but Volpe increasing his versatility could be his best chance to contribute in the majors later this season.

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