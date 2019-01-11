Romine signed a one-year, $1.8 million contact with the Yankees on Friday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Romine had the most productive season of his major-league career in 2018 with a .244/.295/.417 slash line with 10 home runs in 265 at-bats. The 30-year-old enters 2019 as the primary backup to starting catcher Gary Sanchez.

