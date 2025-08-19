Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in his appearance on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Wells will be out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Wells will head to the bench for the fifth time in seven games and appears to have moved into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart while the Yankees have become increasingly more comfortable with using Ben Rice behind the plate. Though Wells remains the superior defender of the two, he hasn't helped his case for earning regular playing time by slashing an abysmal .119/.172/.186 with a 25 percent strikeout rate since the All-Star break.