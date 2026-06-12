Yankees' Austin Wells: No decision on rehab assignment

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that the team will wait until after the weekend series against the Blue Jays before deciding whether Wells (head) will be activated off the 10-day injured list or embark on a rehab assignment, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Wells landed on the 10-day IL this past Saturday due to cervical headaches and was cleared for baseball activities Wednesday. How he progresses in his recovery will determine whether he'll be activated from the IL ahead of Tuesday's home series opener against the White Sox. J.C. Escarra and Ali Sanchez will both continue to see increased reps behind home plate for as long as Wells is sidelined.