Rice (hand) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Rice will be on the bench for the third game in a row after suffering a left hand contusion while attempting to a field a low pickoff throw during Sunday's 11-3 win over the Orioles. Per MLB.com, Rice had been slated to attempt to hit Tuesday as a test for his injured hand, but the Yankees haven't revealed how he fared during that workout. With that in mind, it's unclear if Rice will be available off the bench as a pinch hitter for Wednesday's contest.