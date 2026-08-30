Rice went 2-for-9 with a run and three RBI over both games of Saturday's doubleheader split with Boston.

Rice went a quiet 0-for-4 in Game 1, but he bounced back with a 2-for-5 performance in the nightcap. His RBI single in the third inning of that game produced New York's first run of the twin bill, and Rice added a two run-single to cap the scoring in the eighth. The All-Star slugger struggled through most of August but has been heating up of late, batting .357 (10-for-28) with a home run, two doubles, six runs and six RBI over his past seven games.