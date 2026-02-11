Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Rice will play regularly against lefties in addition to righties this season, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees re-signed Paul Goldschmidt last week, giving Rice a potential road block to everyday playing time at first base. However, while the right-handed-hitting Goldschmidt will be given starts against lefty hurlers, the left-handed-swinging Rice is still expected to see plenty of action versus southpaws. Boone also noted that Rice could see a little playing time at catcher on days Goldschmidt starts at first base.