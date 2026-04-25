Rice went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Astros.

Rice entered Friday's contest having gone 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts over his previous three games, but he got back into the homer column Friday for his ninth long ball of the year. The 27-year-old has been one of the most productive players in baseball to begin 2026 with a .316/.450/.747 slash line, 20 RBI and 24 runs through 25 games.