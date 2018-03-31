Yankees' Brandon Drury: Drives in two Friday
Drury went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.
He's off to a good start to his Yankee career, rapping out three hits in two games. The 25-year-old seems to be settling in nicely as the starting third baseman, but he could get bumped to a bench role as soon as the front office deems Miguel Andujar ready for a promotion -- putting pressure on Drury to keep producing if he wants to keep his job.
More News
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Set to play in Monday's exhibition•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Tests come back clean•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: To undergo X-rays•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Exits after getting hit•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Altered swing in offseason•
-
Yankees' Brandon Drury: Will primarily play third base•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...