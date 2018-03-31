Drury went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

He's off to a good start to his Yankee career, rapping out three hits in two games. The 25-year-old seems to be settling in nicely as the starting third baseman, but he could get bumped to a bench role as soon as the front office deems Miguel Andujar ready for a promotion -- putting pressure on Drury to keep producing if he wants to keep his job.