Yankees' Cameron Maybin: Resumes batting practice
Maybin (calf) took batting practice on the field prior to Friday's 8-2 win over the Rockies, the Associated Press reports.
The Yankees are pleased with the progress Maybin is making in his recovery from the left calf strain, which has kept him on the shelf since late June. Assuming he incurs no setbacks as he adds more baseball activities to his ledger within the next few days, Maybin could kick off a minor-league rehab assignment at some point next week.
