According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Schmidt has been impressive at the team's alternate training site, but his current absence from the 40-man roster could impact the decision to call him up to the majors, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

With James Paxton (forearm) and Luis Avilan (shoulder) placed on the injured list Friday, the Yankees have a sudden need for both a starting pitcher and a reliever to fill their spots. However, Boone mentioned Michael King, Nick Nelson and Jonathan Loaisiga as potential replacements for Paxton while suggesting that Schmidt's path could be complicated by a corresponding 40-man roster move that would need to be made if the prized prospect is called up. Schmidt has pitched only three games above Class A ball, but he has recently been getting stretched out to a starter's workload at the Yankees' alternate training site.