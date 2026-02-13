Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Throwing on flat ground
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt (elbow) threw on flat ground Friday as he continues his rehab from internal brace surgery, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Schmidt had the operation last July and will not be an option for the Yankees until at least the second half. The right-hander has already been placed on the 60-day injured list in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
