Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Avoids arbitration with Yankees
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees and Schmidt (elbow) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.5 million contract Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Schmidt ended the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in mid-July, and he may not be available to pitch for the Yankees until after the All-Star break in 2026. Prior to his injury, Schmidt posted a 4-4 record across 14 starts with a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 73:30 K:BB over 78.2 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Gets internal brace procedure•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Deems TJ surgery successful•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Having Tommy John surgery Friday•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: TJ surgery likely•
-
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Lands on injured list•