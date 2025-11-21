The Yankees and Schmidt (elbow) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.5 million contract Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Schmidt ended the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in mid-July, and he may not be available to pitch for the Yankees until after the All-Star break in 2026. Prior to his injury, Schmidt posted a 4-4 record across 14 starts with a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 73:30 K:BB over 78.2 innings.