Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Gets back on mound
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmidt (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
The 10-pitch, all-fastballs bullpen session was Schmidt's first time throwing off the mound since he had an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last July. Schmidt will continue with a gradual build-up, aiming to face hitters by June. The right-hander could be an option for the Yankees' rotation at some point in the second half of the season.
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