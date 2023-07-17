Holmes allowed a run on two hits in one-third of an inning, taking a blown save Sunday versus the Rockies.

Holmes was in a tight situation with the bases loaded and two outs following a tough outing from Tommy Kahnle. C.J. Cron hit a grand slam off Holmes in the eighth inning, handing the Yankees' top reliever his third blown save of the season. He's now at a 2.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB while going 11-for-14 in save chances and adding five holds over 37.2 innings in a general high-leverage role.