Bellinger went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Bellinger has back-to-back three-hit games to start September, and he's logged multiple hits in four straight contests. The outfielder is giving it a good effort to finish the regular season strong, especially if he can sustain this momentum throughout the rest of the campaign. He's batting .267 with a .769 OPS, 12 home runs, 60 RBI, 61 runs scored, 22 doubles, three triples and 10 stolen bases across 113 contests.