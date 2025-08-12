Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 win against the Twins on Monday.

Bellinger got the scoring started for New York, swatting a solo shot in the first inning. It was his first long ball in a tough beginning to August, as the slugger is batting just .158 (6-for-38) through 10 contests this month. Despite the rough patch, Bellinger still holds a healthy .814 OPS on the campaign, and he's recorded 21 homers, 67 RBI, 65 runs and 10 stolen bases over 110 games.