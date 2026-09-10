Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-1 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Bellinger capped the scoring in the contest with a solo shot to right field in the eighth inning. Since returning to action Aug. 23 following a nearly month-long stay on the injured list, Bellinger has hit safely in 10 of 16 games, posting a .288/.294/.409 slash line with two homers, 13 runs and 10 RBI during that span. The veteran outfielder has experienced a dropoff in power this year, however, as he's slugged just 13 homers through 118 contests after going deep 29 times across 152 regular-season games last year.