Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that it has yet to be determined which position Bellinger will play in 2025, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It was reported Tuesday when the Bellinger trade went down that the 29-year-old had been told he would be the Yankees' center fielder, but that report was inaccurate. While Bellinger might very well wind up in center field, Boone noted that first base and left field remain possibilities, as well. Where Bellinger ultimately settles in on the diamond will depend largely on what other additions the Yankees make this offseason.