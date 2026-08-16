Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Ready for rehab assignment

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Bellinger (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list by next weekend, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bellinger will most likely head to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with whom he's expected to play Tuesday and Thursday before being re-evaluated. If Bellinger's hamstring checks out fine after the pair of games, he'll likely slot back into the Yankees lineup during next weekend's home series versus the Blue Jays. Bellinger has been on the shelf since July 26 due to the left hamstring strain.