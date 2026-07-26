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Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Returning to New York for testing

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bellinger (hamstring) will return to New York for additional testing Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Sunday, and he will now depart the team's road trip to get an extra look from the team doctors in New York. The outfielder provided an update on his status Sunday, stating that "it's a little tight" but he "didn't wake up worse." Bellinger will be sidelined until at least Aug. 4, and as a result, Spencer Jones will get another look with the big-league club for the time being.

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