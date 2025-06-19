Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Bellinger put the Yankees ahead 2-1 in the fourth inning with his 10th homer of the year, a 358-foot blast off Jack Kochanowicz into the short porch in right field. The long ball was Bellinger's first since June 5 -- he'd gone just 8-for-41 (.195) in ten games prior to Wednesday. Overall, Bellinger's batting .251 with a .762 OPS, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 284 plate appearances this season.